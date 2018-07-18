Come join “America Loves Karaoke” at The Tom Joyner Family Reunion. Gather your family members and showcase your talents by performing one of America’s top karaoke songs.
Look at our catalog of songs by clicking HERE.
The two-day event will consist of singing, dancing, costumes, and talent. The first day the Semi-Finalists will perform at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion. Three family winners will proceed to the Expo Stage. The Expo Stage will be filmed in front of a live audience with Celebrity Guest Judges. Don’t miss the opportunity to sing your heart out to one of America’s classic karaoke songs.
We cannot wait to hear what you’ve got this summer. You can submit your audition below.
A few rules to play by if you want to be the next Karaoke Family Superstar:
You must be between the ages of 5 to 99.
Prior to submitting an audition video, you must confirm that you meet the Eligibility Requirements and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Please see the Terms and Conditions and Eligibility Requirements and other important information by visiting the links provided at the bottom of the page.
You may upload your audition video from your computer or mobile device onto this site.
You must answer a series of questions, submit family photos (video and text) and then record your Karaoke performance. Please be sure to include your name and the GROUP that you will be performing in your video and then Karaoke!
The time period to submit your online auditions starts at 6:00 PM (PT) on July 18, 2018, and ends at 11:59 PM (PT) on August 24, 2018. If you are selected, an America Loves Karaoke – Tom Joyner Family Reunion Edition producer will contact you via phone or email before August 24, 2018.
When submitting your audition video, you will be asked to provide your contact information. Please double check that all your contact details are accurate.
If you are selected to move forward to the Semi-Finals, families will be required to provide or arrange their own travel to The Tom Joyner Family Reunion. If you are under the age of 18, your parents or legal guardian must accompany you to the audition and Semi-Finals. Parents and guardians must also arrange for his/her own travel as well. In addition, your parent or legal guardian must bring a valid government-issued photo ID (for example, a drivers license). If you are accompanied by a legal guardian, as opposed to a parent, your legal guardian must bring a proof of guardianship (for example, a court order).
You may only submit one (1) Audition Video via the Online Auditions.
Your Karaoke performance should be no longer than 4 minutes and no shorter than 2 minutes.
You must perform as a family in your audition video. There should be no more than 9 and no fewer than 2 in your family, to be eligible.
Open to families whether you purchased a package or not to the Tom Joyner Family Reunion.
Finally, you must believe you have what it takes.
So start warming up the pipes! We wish you luck, and can’t wait to see what you can do.
* If you are having trouble uploading the video, upload it to YouTube and paste the link above in a text box.